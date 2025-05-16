Michael Burry turns bearish on Nvidia and China

+ ↺ − 16 px

Michael Burry’s Scion Asset Management has placed bearish bets on Nvidia and a range of Chinese technology stocks, according to a quarterly filing released Thursday by the Securities and Exchange Commission, News.az reports citing Investing.

Burry, best known for predicting the 2008 housing market crash and portrayed in “The Big Short,” initiated put options against shares of Nvidia Corp . (NASDAQ:), signaling a negative outlook on the chipmaker.

Nvidia has been one of the most prominent beneficiaries of the artificial intelligence boom, but Burry’s position suggests he sees downside in the stock.

Scion also disclosed bearish puts against several Chinese firms that Burry had previously held as long positions, including Alibaba (NYSE:) Group, Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:)., and JD.com.

According to the filing, the only remaining long position in Scion’s portfolio is a stake in Estée Lauder, the cosmetics company.

The portfolio changes were revealed in a Form 13F, which the SEC requires from institutional investment managers overseeing more than $100 million in qualifying securities.

These filings offer a quarterly snapshot of fund positions but do not provide insight into current trades or the size of options exposure.

