Micron stock surges after raising Q4 financial outlook

Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) boosted its guidance for the fiscal fourth quarter ending August 28, driven by stronger DRAM pricing and solid operational performance.

The company now expects revenue of $11.2 billion ± $100 million, up from its prior forecast of $10.7 billion ± $300 million, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Non-GAAP gross margin is projected at 44.5% ± 0.5%, compared with the earlier 42.0% ± 1.0%, while non-GAAP EPS is now estimated at $2.85 ± $0.07, up from $2.50 ± $0.15.

Analysts expect the firm to earn $2.52 on revenue of $10.74B in the quarter.

MU shares jumped 5.6% premarket.

