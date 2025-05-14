Microsoft announces global layoffs amid organizational shift

+ ↺ − 16 px

Microsoft revealed on Tuesday that it is laying off 3% of its global workforce—impacting approximately 6,000 employees across various levels, teams, and regions.

“We continue to implement organizational changes necessary to best position the company for success in a dynamic marketplace,” a Microsoft spokesperson said in a statement, News.Az reports, citing CNBC.

The company reported better-than-expected results, with $25.8 billion in quarterly net income, and an upbeat forecast in late April.

Microsoft had 228,000 employees worldwide at the end of June. On Tuesday, Washington state said the company was reducing headcount tied to its Redmond headquarters by 1,985 people, including 1,510 in the office.

In total, it’s likely Microsoft’s largest round of layoffs since the elimination of 10,000 roles in 2023. In January, the company announced a small round of layoffs that were performance-based. These new job cuts are not related to performance, the spokesperson said.

