Microsoft announces Skype's end, sparking nostalgia for its golden days

+ ↺ − 16 px

Microsoft has announced that it will officially discontinue Skype on May 5, 2025, replacing it with the free version of Microsoft Teams for consumers.

Existing Skype users will be able to log in to Microsoft Teams using their current credentials. Their message history, group chats, and contacts will be automatically available in Teams without the need to create a new account, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

For those who prefer to leave the platform, Microsoft is also offering an option to export their data.

Microsoft promises a seamless transition

Jeff Teper, president of Microsoft 365 collaborative apps and platforms, reassured users in an interview with The Verge, stating that Skype users will have full control over their transition.

“They can migrate their conversation history and their contacts out and move on if they want, or they can migrate to Teams,” said Teper.

Social media reacts: "End of an era"

The news of Skype’s shutdown has sparked an emotional reaction on social media, particularly on X (formerly Twitter), with users reminiscing about the platform’s golden days.

One user simply wrote, “End of an era,” while another added, “RIP Skype 2003-2025.”

For many, Skype was more than just a video-calling app—it was a connection to loved ones. One user shared, “RIP Skype. I grew up in the USVI away from all my family, so Skype was the only way I could see my grandparents, cousins, and everyone else. Thank you, Skype.”

Another user echoed the sentiment, saying, “Those were golden days, I remember Skype.” Others expressed their gratitude with messages like, “Goodbye, Skype” and “Thank you for all the memories, Skype.”

News.Az