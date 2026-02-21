Microsoft Gaming chief Phil Spencer retires, Asha Sharma steps in

+ ↺ − 16 px

Microsoft has announced a major leadership reshuffle in its gaming business, with long-time executive Phil Spencer set to retire after nearly four decades at the company. The move comes at a critical moment for the Xbox maker, which is facing slowing revenue growth, rising costs and intensifying competition in the global gaming market.

Spencer, who has led Microsoft’s gaming strategy and the Xbox division for years, will remain in an advisory role through the summer to ensure a smooth transition. Microsoft said the decision followed extensive succession planning that began last year, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Taking over as executive vice president and CEO of Microsoft’s gaming division is insider Asha Sharma, a senior leader known for her work on artificial intelligence products and services inside the company. Sharma said her priority will be to refocus the business on its core audience, pledging to “recommit to our core Xbox fans and players” as the division navigates a challenging market environment.

The leadership change comes as Microsoft Gaming struggles with tariff-related cost pressures, cautious consumer spending and fierce competition. The company recently raised prices on some Xbox hardware, while gaming revenue fell about 9.5% in the December quarter. Microsoft also disclosed impairment charges within the division, though it did not specify the exact amount.

Microsoft’s gaming footprint expanded significantly in 2023 after it completed its $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard, the publisher behind the blockbuster Call of Duty franchise. While the deal strengthened Microsoft’s content portfolio, it also followed months of regulatory scrutiny and has yet to fully translate into stronger financial performance.

Competition remains intense, particularly from Sony PlayStation, which continues to dominate console market share and exclusive game releases in several key regions.

Alongside Spencer’s retirement, Microsoft confirmed additional changes at the top of its gaming organization. Xbox president and chief operating officer Sarah Bond is leaving the company to “begin a new chapter,” while Matt Booty has been promoted to executive vice president and chief content officer. Booty will oversee game content and studios and report directly to Sharma.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said the transition reflects the company’s long-term planning and the rapid evolution of gaming technology. Analysts say the shift also signals Microsoft’s intention to lean more heavily into artificial intelligence as game development becomes increasingly data- and AI-driven.

Before joining Microsoft, Sharma held senior roles at Meta and grocery delivery platform Instacart, experience that analysts believe could help Microsoft adapt its gaming strategy to new platforms, services and player expectations.

Industry watchers note that the leadership overhaul arrives at a pivotal time, as cloud gaming, subscription models and AI-powered tools reshape how games are built, distributed and played. For Microsoft, the success of this transition may determine whether Xbox can regain momentum in an increasingly competitive global market.

