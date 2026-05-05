Microsoft, xAI and Google will share AI models with US gov't for security reviews

Microsoft, xAI and Google will share AI models with US gov't for security reviews

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Microsoft (MSFT.O), opens new tab, Alphabet-owned (GOOGL.O), opens new tab Google and Elon Musk's xAI will give the U.S. government early access to new artificial intelligence ​models before their public release to allow checks for ‌national security risks under a new deal.

The Center for AI Standards and Innovation (CAISI) at the Department of Commerce said on Tuesday that the agreement ​would allow it to evaluate the models before deployment and ​conduct research to assess their capabilities and security risks, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The ⁠development of advanced AI systems including Anthropic's Mythos has in ​recent weeks created a stir globally, including among U.S. officials and ​corporate America, over their ability to supercharge hackers.

The statement did not mention Anthropic, which has been in a dispute with the Pentagon over guardrails on ​the military's use of its AI tools.

"Independent, rigorous measurement science ​is essential to understanding frontier AI and its national security implications," CAISI Director ‌Chris ⁠Fall said in a statement.

CAISI, which serves as the government's main hub for AI model testing, said it has already completed more than 40 evaluations, including on cutting-edge models not yet available ​to the public.

Developers ​frequently hand over ⁠versions of their models with safety guardrails stripped back so the center can probe for national ​security risks, the agency said.

Last week, the Pentagon ​said it ⁠had reached agreements with seven AI companies to deploy their advanced capabilities on the Defense Department's classified networks as it seeks to ⁠broaden ​the range of AI providers working across ​the military.

Microsoft, Google and xAI did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

News.Az