Microsoft, OpenAI, and Anthropic launch $23M initiative to train teachers on AI use

Microsoft, OpenAI, and Anthropic launch $23M initiative to train teachers on AI use

As schools and teachers scramble to figure out whether and how to implement AI in the classroom, three leading tech companies are investing in a new training program for educators. skynesher/E+/Getty Images

+ ↺ − 16 px

As artificial intelligence becomes increasingly present in classrooms and workplaces, tech giants Microsoft, OpenAI, and Anthropic are investing millions to help U.S. teachers integrate AI into education responsibly.

On Tuesday, the companies announced the creation of the National Academy of AI Instruction, a $23 million initiative aimed at training 400,000 K–12 teachers over the next five years. The project is in partnership with the American Federation of Teachers and the United Federation of Teachers in New York, News.Az reports, citing CNN.

The academy will offer both online and in-person training starting this fall, helping educators understand how to use AI tools like ChatGPT effectively, ethically, and safely, without increasing their workload. The program will also feature a physical campus in New York City.

“AI holds tremendous promise but huge challenges, and it’s our job as educators to make sure AI serves our students and society, not the other way around,” said Randi Weingarten, president of the AFT.

Funding Breakdown:

- Microsoft: $12.5 million

- OpenAI: $10 million (including $2 million in computing resources)

- Anthropic: $500,000 for the first year, with potential for more

The initiative comes as schools across the country debate how, or whether, to allow AI in classrooms. Some districts initially banned tools like ChatGPT, only to reverse course as understanding and policies evolved.

OpenAI’s Chris Lehane emphasized the need to equip teachers first:

“You can’t prepare students for the intelligence age unless teachers have the tools and training to lead them.”

In addition to empowering teachers, the program may also help shape future AI tools tailored to education, with feedback from the classroom informing development.

The academy’s goal is to become a national model for how schools can leverage AI without compromising learning or overburdening educators.

News.Az