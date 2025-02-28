Microsoft set to shut down Skype in May
Photo: Getty Images
Microsoft is set to shut down Skype in May, according to a message in the latest Skype for Windows preview.
The notification reads, "Starting in May, Skype will no longer be available. Continue your calls and chats in Teams," News.Az reports, citing XDR.
It also highlights that some of your contacts have already transitioned to Teams, encouraging users to make the switch.
Skype was first launched back in 2003, and Microsoft acquired it in 2011. A couple of years after that, it discontinued some of its in-house communication products like Windows Live Messenger, and then in 2015, the Redmond firm tried to integrate Skype into Windows 10.