Microsoft set to shut down Skype in May

Microsoft is set to shut down Skype in May, according to a message in the latest Skype for Windows preview.

The notification reads, "Starting in May, Skype will no longer be available. Continue your calls and chats in Teams," News.Az reports, citing XDR.

It also highlights that some of your contacts have already transitioned to Teams, encouraging users to make the switch.

Skype was first launched back in 2003, and Microsoft acquired it in 2011. A couple of years after that, it discontinued some of its in-house communication products like Windows Live Messenger, and then in 2015, the Redmond firm tried to integrate Skype into Windows 10.

In 2017, Microsoft launched Teams, a collaboration platform built on the backbone of Skype, designed to compete with the likes of Slack. It's been pushing Teams pretty hard ever since, so you'd be forgiven if you were expecting Skype to be killed off, say, six years years ago when Skype for Business was retired. But just as you'd expect it to happen, some update would ship, and you'd say to yourself, "People are still working on this thing?"

