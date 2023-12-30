Microsoft to unveil 'AI PCs' in 2024 with generation of Surface laptops

In an upcoming technological stride, Microsoft is set to reveal its forthcoming Surface lineup of devices with innovative artificial intelligence capabilities, Interesting Engineering reported citing Windows Central.

The much-anticipated Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6 will have Intel and ARM-based Qualcomm Snapdragon chips. Both devices are anticipated to showcase a cutting-edge Neural Processing Unit (NPU) designed to amplify AI computing capabilities.

Internally designated as 'CADMUS' PCs, the ARM-powered devices are reportedly tailored for seamless integration with the next version of Windows, internally dubbed 'Hudson Valley.'

This future Windows release is slated for a prospective launch in the first half of next year.

Microsoft thinks the CADMUS PCs will be formidable contenders to Apple Silicon-powered devices, with comparable benchmarks in battery life, performance, and security, as disclosed in the report.

Anticipated for unveiling in the coming year, before the late 2024 launch of the next Windows system, the Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6 are not expected to undergo significant design changes in 2024. However, a refreshed version of the Surface Laptop Studio is purportedly in the pipeline for an early 2025 release.

The Surface Laptop 6 is expected to offer two display sizes - 13.8 and 15 inches. In terms of connectivity, the device is designed with two USB-C ports, one USB-A port, and a magnetic Surface Connect charging port, according to the Windows Central report.

Enhancing user experience, the laptop's touchpad is equipped with Haptic technology and incorporates Sense technology for added functionality.

The Surface Laptop 6 is anticipated to include a dedicated button for Windows Copilot, contributing to streamlined operations and user convenience.

Microsoft unveiled Copilot this year, which has a suite of AI features that integrate large language models (LLMs) with key Microsoft products like Windows 11, Bing Search's AI Chat, Microsoft Edge, and Microsoft 365 apps such as Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and Teams.

The second laptop - Surface Pro 10 - is poised to deliver an enhanced visual experience with its anti-glare display, which offers resolutions of 2160x1440 and 2880x1920 and HDR support for vibrant and detailed visuals.

In terms of functionality, the device will feature a built-in NFC reader and a dedicated button for the seamless operation of Windows Copilot.

Additionally, users can expect an innovative feature, the Windows Studio Effect, designed to elevate the webcam's performance, promising advanced imaging capabilities for a superior video conferencing and content creation experience.

In 2023, Microsoft improved their Surface devices like the Surface Hub, Surface Laptop Studio, Surface Laptop Go, and Surface Go. These changes mostly included small upgrades to the specifications and adjustments to the prices for all these devices.

Intriguingly, no new Surface Pro or Surface Laptop was released during the year, prompting speculation about the future direction of the Surface lineup.

