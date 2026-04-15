Yandex metrika counter

OpenAI ends direct lease for Norway Stargate Data Center

  • World
  • Share
OpenAI ends direct lease for Norway Stargate Data Center
Reuters

OpenAI abandoned its plan to lease computing capacity directly at the 230MW Stargate Norway data center in Narvik.

People familiar with the matter said OpenAI had considered leasing about half of the facility, but it did not reach an agreement with Nscale, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Microsoft took over the capacity, and OpenAI said access through Microsoft's cloud services better fits its existing spending structure.


News.Az 

By Ulviyya Salmanli

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      