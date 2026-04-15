OpenAI ends direct lease for Norway Stargate Data Center

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OpenAI abandoned its plan to lease computing capacity directly at the 230MW Stargate Norway data center in Narvik.

People familiar with the matter said OpenAI had considered leasing about half of the facility, but it did not reach an agreement with Nscale, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

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Microsoft took over the capacity, and OpenAI said access through Microsoft's cloud services better fits its existing spending structure.

News.Az