Zelenskiy warns of a potential large-scale Russian assault tonight
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy warned that Russian forces might carry out another large-scale attack on Ukraine Tuesday evening.
"According to our intelligence, another large-scale attack may occur tonight," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address after overnight attacks by Russia's military killed 22 people across the country, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.
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"Please, I strongly urge you to pay attention to air raid alerts."
Zelenskiy said 130 people had been injured in the overnight strikes, in which he said more than 70 missiles and 650 drones had been deployed. Russia launched new attacks throughout the day on Tuesday, deploying a further 100 drones.
"Unfortunately, the current level of supplies for our air defence does not enable us to intercept a significant portion of the missiles," he said.
"All partners together, and everyone in Europe, must continue working to ensure that Ukraine receives air defence missiles, the necessary systems, vital intelligence and other resources that help save lives."
By Ulviyya Salmanli