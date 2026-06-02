Zelenskiy warns of a potential large-scale Russian assault tonight

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Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy warned that Russian forces might carry out another large-scale attack on Ukraine Tuesday evening.

"According to our intelligence, another large-scale attack may occur ​tonight," Zelenskiy said in his nightly ​video address after overnight attacks by Russia's ⁠military killed 22 people across the ​country, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

"Please, I strongly urge you to ​pay attention to air raid alerts."

Zelenskiy said 130 people had been injured in the overnight strikes, ​in which he said more than ​70 missiles and 650 drones had been deployed. Russia ‌launched ⁠new attacks throughout the day on Tuesday, deploying a further 100 drones.

"Unfortunately, the current level of supplies for our ​air defence ​does not ⁠enable us to intercept a significant portion of the missiles," ​he said.

"All partners together, and ​everyone ⁠in Europe, must continue working to ensure that Ukraine receives air defence missiles, the ⁠necessary ​systems, vital intelligence and ​other resources that help save lives."

News.Az