Microsoft urges Trump to overhaul Biden's last AI chip export curbs

In the final days of the Joe Biden administration, the U.S. government said it would further restrict AI chip and technology exports, divvying up the world to keep advanced computing power in the U.S. while finding more ways to block China's access.

Such restrictions could conversely lead to China gaining a leg-up in the AI race, Microsoft said.

"Left unchanged, the Biden rule will give China a strategic advantage in spreading over time its own AI technology, echoing its rapid ascent in 5G telecommunications a decade ago," the company said.

According to the Wall Street Journal, which first reported on Microsoft's proposals earlier on Thursday, Trump administration officials are weighing steps to strengthen the restrictions while simplifying the export-control rules.