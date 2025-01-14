MicroStrategy expands Bitcoin holdings with $243 million purchase

+ ↺ − 16 px

MicroStrategy Inc. has acquired 2,530 Bitcoin for $243 million between January 6-12, 2025, at an average price of $95,972 per token.

The company, led by co-founder and chairman Michael Saylor, now controls over 2% of the total bitcoin supply as part of its broader strategy, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. To fund further bitcoin purchases, MicroStrategy plans to raise US$42 billion through stock sales and convertible debt offerings by 2027, having already secured over two-thirds of its equity target.In 2025, MicroStrategy’s stock is up 13%, closing at US$327.91 on Sunday. Meanwhile, Bitcoin prices have declined 3% this year after a 120% rally in 2024.

