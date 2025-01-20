Yandex metrika counter

MicroStrategy plans 11th Bitcoin purchase, eyes $42 billion fundraising goal

Photo: Bitcoin.com News

MicroStrategy is poised for its 11th consecutive Bitcoin acquisition, continuing its aggressive strategy to build its cryptocurrency holdings.

On Jan. 19, co-founder Michael Saylor posted a Bitcoin chart with the cryptic message, "Things will be different tomorrow," aligning with President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration on Jan. 20, News.az reports, citing CoinMarketCap.

Earlier this month, the company acquired 2,530 BTC valued at $243 million, bringing its total Bitcoin holdings to 450,000 BTC. These assets are currently valued at $47.3 billion, showing a 69% gain on the company’s investment. This continues MicroStrategy’s 21/21 plan to raise $42 billion through equity and fixed-income securities for further Bitcoin purchases.

Bitcoin’s price has risen by 12% in January, nearing $106,500. Analysts like Pentoshi anticipate all-time highs soon, while Eljaboom predicts Bitcoin is entering the “belief phase” of its price cycle, setting a target of $150,000. Traders are closely watching the support level at $102,700, with some suggesting that a retest could drive Bitcoin toward new record highs. Saylor’s consistent purchasing aligns with these bullish market trends.

Meanwhile, the OFFICIAL TRUMP token has climbed to a market capitalization of $11 billion, making it one of the top 20 cryptocurrencies. Its rise highlights the influence of high-profile figures on market sentiment. Despite this, Saylor’s focus remains on Bitcoin and its potential as a strategic asset. He has proposed that the U.S. Treasury convert its gold reserves to Bitcoin to strengthen the dollar, reduce national debt, and position the country as a global digital economy leader. Saylor has argued that adopting Bitcoin as a reserve asset would prevent the U.S. from being overtaken by other nations in the digital economy race.

In December 2024, Saylor outlined a regulatory framework for the U.S., which included goals of expanding the digital asset market to $280 trillion and raising Bitcoin’s market capitalization to $10 trillion. Asset manager Anthony Pompliano has echoed this view, calling on local, state, and federal governments to acquire Bitcoin as quickly as possible to secure a strategic advantage.

MicroStrategy’s disciplined approach to Bitcoin acquisitions, paired with a bullish market outlook, underscores growing institutional confidence in the cryptocurrency’s potential. With Bitcoin nearing record levels, Saylor’s strategy and calls for adoption at the governmental level reflect a broader push toward mainstream acceptance of digital assets. Bitcoin’s market performance and institutional support continue to capture attention as pivotal moments unfold in the cryptocurrency space.

