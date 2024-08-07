MicroStrategy‘s Michael Saylor reveals his Bitcoin holdings

+ ↺ − 16 px

According to Michael Saylor’s statement, as of today, he owns BTC worth over 1 billion dollars. This suggests that Saylor’s BTC holdings are around 20,000 units. On the other hand, attention also turned to the BTC owned by MicroStrategy, News.Az reports citing CoinTurk.

How Many Bitcoins Does MicroStrategy Own?The Bitcoin purchases made by Saylor on behalf of MicroStrategy were initially met with significant criticism, but it turned out that these transactions were justified, at least for now, especially after the rise at the beginning of 2023.As of today, MicroStrategy holds 79.296 Bitcoins, with a total value estimated at 4.450 billion dollars. It is understood that these BTCs have brought significant profits to the company, which is known to continue its purchases.Meanwhile, the price of Bitcoin dropped a few minutes ago, falling below 56,000 dollars. Currently, the price is trading at 56,000 dollars after a 0.14% increase in the last 24 hours. After the drop on Monday, BTC has seen a 15.6% decline in the last 7 days.

News.Az