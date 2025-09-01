Midair plane collision in Colorado leaves one dead, three injured - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

A midair collision between two aircraft attempting to land at a northeastern Colorado airport over the weekend has left one person dead and three others injured, authorities confirmed, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The collision involved a Cessna 172 and an Extra Flugzeugbau EA300 at about 10:40 a.m. MDT Sunday at Fort Morgan Municipal Airport, according to the Federal Aviation Administration, which, along with the National Transportation Safety Board, is investigating the crash.

Fort Morgan, a city of about 11,800 people, is located roughly 80 miles northeast of Denver.

The FAA said there were two people aboard each small plane, and that the planes collided while attempting to land at the airport.

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office said the Cessna was on final approach when it was struck by the Extra Flugzeugbau.

"Both aircraft crashed and caught fire," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

One occupant of the Extra Flugzeugbau was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other was transported to a local hospital, the sheriff's office said, adding that the two occupants of the Cessna sustained only minor injuries and were released at the airport.

The extent of the hospitalized victim's injuries was unknown.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the victim in this tragic event," the Morgan County Sheriff's Office said.

