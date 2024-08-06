Middle East is on the brink of war, says Josep Borrell

+ ↺ − 16 px

The High Representative of the European Union for foreign policy and security issues, Josep Borrell, said that the Middle East is on the brink of war, he wrote in this regard on his X account, News.az reports.

"Tensions keep escalating in the Middle East, bringing it on the brink of a war of unknown proportions. We all must prevent another catastrophe. The way forward is largely consensual: ceasefire in Gaza, now. All those standing in the way of de-escalation shall be held accountable," he concluded.

News.Az