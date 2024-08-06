Yandex metrika counter

Middle East is on the brink of war, says Josep Borrell

  • World
  • Share
Middle East is on the brink of war, says Josep Borrell

The High Representative of the European Union for foreign policy and security issues, Josep Borrell, said that the Middle East is on the brink of war, he wrote in this regard on his X account, News.az reports.

"Tensions keep escalating in the Middle East, bringing it on the brink of a war of unknown proportions. We all must prevent another catastrophe. The way forward is largely consensual: ceasefire in Gaza, now. All those standing in the way of de-escalation shall be held accountable," he concluded.

News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      