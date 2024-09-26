Middle East is on verge of a full-scale conflict: Iran

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Middle Eastern region is on the verge of a full-scale conflict, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has told reporters, News.Az reports.

"Israel needs to immediately stop its attacks on Gaza and Lebanon. No peace guarantees are possible without a ceasefire in Gaza. The UN Security Council needs to take urgent measures to stop Israel’s war, to promote a ceasefire and save innocent lives. Otherwise, an all-out conflict may break out in the region," he said."Iran has repeatedly warned that Israel’s malicious actions in the region will entail consequences. The global community can no longer ignore the role of the United States and its allies, who make Israeli atrocities possible," the top Iranian diplomat added. "[Israel’s] impunity, combined with [UN] Security Council’s inaction, pushes the region towards a catastrophe.".

News.Az