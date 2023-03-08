Miguel Ángel Moratinos hails successful cooperation between United Nations Alliance of Civilizations and Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

High Representative for the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) Miguel Ángel Moratinos has hailed the successful cooperation between the UNAOC and Azerbaijan, and emphasized that contacts were made in various areas under the signed Memorandum of Understanding as he met with President Ilham Aliyev, News.az reports.

The UN high representative thanked the head of state for constantly supporting the activities of the UN Alliance of Civilizations. Miguel Ángel Moratinos said he is happy to participate in the Global Baku Forum of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, adding that this Center had already acted as an institution with a great reputation at the international level.

Miguel Ángel Moratinos provided information about the “One Humanity” initiative of the UN Alliance of Civilizations, adding that he is ready for the cooperation with Azerbaijan to this end.

News.Az