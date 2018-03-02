Mihran Toumajan acknowledges the killing of Azerbaijanis by Armenian armed forces in Khojaly - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

In the hearings on the 30th anniversary of the Sumgayit events held on February 28 in California by the radical Armenian lobby in the US, the representative of the lobby provided biased and distorted information about the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict.

After listening to the audience, those sitting in the hall were invited to comment and ask questions. The younger members of the Azerbaijani community in California, speaking in English, made harsh statements based on facts and exposed false information. They said 1 million refugees and internally displaced persons who had been exiled from their native lands as a result of Armenia's aggression against Azerbaijan were not mentioned, whereas both the senators and the representative of the Armenian lobby touched upon Sumgayit events, taking a one-sided approach to the issue. The members of the Armenian community were trying to get Portantino's support, who was in bad condition and could not answer the questions and tried to avoid answering them.



Commenting on one of the questions, the Western Regional Director of the Armenian Assembly of America, Mihran Toumajan, made it clear that Armenia had committed massacres against the peaceful Azerbaijani population in Khojaly. We present this part of M.Tumaca's speech as follows: "I want to respond to the students of Azerbaijani descent who equate the tragedy in Khojaly to genocide. It is actually not a genocide, it's a tragedy. But one thing is for certain: the prominent Azerbaijani journalist who died at the very young age, Chingiz Mustafayev, documented the Khojaly tragedy and his video documentation clearly shows that Armenian forces had forewarned the Khojaly citizens that there would be a firce fighting in Khojaly and the corridor was also opened by Armenians for Azerbaijani civilians to pass to the Azerbaijani side. Many civilians could pass through, but many did not. And Mustafayev and other journalists testified that many Azerbaijanis were killed because they did not leave when that corridor was available to them."



Indeed, this person, one of the leaders of the Armenian lobby in America, acknowledges the killing of the Azerbaijanis by Armenian armed forces in Khojaly and uses a very ridiculous argument to justify this crime in his own world. How can one justify the death of innocent and peaceful people, women, infants, and elderly people?

News.Az

