Military aircraft crashes near Tehran

A training aircraft of the Iranian army crashed in the suburbs of Tehran, the army's press service said.

The incident took place yesterday evening in uninhibited area not far from the Imam Khomeini International Airport, the statement read, according to Vestnik Kavkaza.

According to spokesperson for Iran’s emergency agency Miztaba Khalidi, as a result of the incident 2 crew members were killed and one was injured.

Initial reports stated that 6 people were on board of the airplane before it crashed, ISNA reported.

The army specified in its statement that the crash was caused due to a technical problem.

News.Az

