Military exercise 'Noble partner - 2017' to be held in Georgia in July

The multi-national military exercise "Noble partner - 2017" under the motto "Strength through Partnership" will be held for the third time in Georgia in late July 2017.

Website of the Georgian Defense Ministry declares that military personnel from NATO member countries and partners are already in Georgia and are working on planning exercises. Georgian servicemen in Vaziani base near Tbilisi together with their colleagues from different countries discussed issues related to the details.

This year, the exercises will be the most large-scaled. In addition to the Georgian military, servicemen from 10 NATO member countries and partners - the United States, Britain, Germany, Turkey, Spain, Romania, Slovenia, Armenia, Azerbaijan and Ukraine - will take part in the exercises.

