Military men join students in Yerevan

A group of military men joined the protesting students in Yerevan.

There is also an officer in the rank of lieutenant colonel, who carries the Armenian flag in his hands, Oxu.Az reports citing Armenian media.

The avenue, however, is closed off with barbed wire. In addition, riot police with shields and helmets have formed a human chain.

One of the demonstrators announced that they wish to meet with the MPs of the National Assembly, at Baghramyan Avenue.

“We have come to say that everyone—[including] the relatives, children of the same policemen and deputies—has come out to protest today,” said the demonstrator. “We will wait for them to come to us for a talk.”

Protests are taking place in various parts in Yerevan, as well as in Gyumri, Vanadzor, Sevan, and Hrazdan towns of Armenia.

Monday is the eleventh day of the mass demonstrations against ex-President Serzh Sargsyan being elected Prime Minister by the parliament.

As reported earlier, Sargsyan and Nikol Pashinyan, the leader of “My Step” initiative—which protests Sargsyan becoming PM—opposition Civil Contract Party Political Council member, and National Assembly “Way Out” (Yelk) Faction head, had a very short talk before the media on Sunday morning.

About an hour later, riot police used force against demonstrators on a street in Yerevan and took dozens of people into custody, including Civil Contract Party members and MPs Nikol Pashinyan, Ararat Mirzoyan, and Sasun Mikayelyan.

Later, three of them were formally detained.

Pashinyan’s whereabouts, however, is currently unknown.

As of Monday 12am, police have detained 315 people.

News.Az

