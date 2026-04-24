Is Microsoft defender enough to protect Windows?

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The operating system on your device handles numerous background tasks, with security being one of its core functions. For a long time, Windows suffered from a poor reputation due to weak security.

To address this, Microsoft has invested significant effort into Microsoft Defender (formerly Windows Defender), the antivirus software bundled with the OS, News.Az reports, citing BGR.

Years later, the company is confident enough in this built-in solution to recommend that users stick with it, claiming it provides sufficient protection.

According to the Windows Learning Center, Microsoft Defender Antivirus covers everyday risks for many Windows 11 users without requiring additional software. Microsoft claims that because the tool is active by default, deeply integrated into the OS, and updated continuously, it is often the most secure option already installed on a user's system. However, the company acknowledges that the decision to add third-party antivirus depends on individual usage patterns and specific feature preferences.

Windows 11 Security Features

Microsoft describes Windows 11 as its most secure operating system to date. At its core, Microsoft Defender Antivirus works alongside other security features to guard against common hacking techniques, unsafe links, and untrusted applications. The software runs continuously in the background, scanning files as they are opened and monitoring system processes for threats. It also utilizes Microsoft's cloud to check for emerging risks that could endanger the device or its data.

Other tools in the Windows 11 arsenal include Microsoft Defender SmartScreen, which issues warnings about suspicious sites, files, or apps. Features like Smart App Control block malicious applications, while Controlled Folder prevents unauthorized data modification. To maintain this level of security, Microsoft emphasizes that users must ensure these features are enabled in settings and keep their devices updated, as security improvements are bundled into Windows 11 software releases.

Expert Consensus and Limitations

While some may view Microsoft’s claims as a way to boost the reputation of its OS, an increasing number of users have relied solely on these built-in tools for years. Many experts agree that Defender offers "good enough" security for the average person. However, current evaluations suggest it is not yet a perfect replacement for paid alternatives, particularly in enterprise environments.

Tests conducted by PC Mag revealed weaknesses in Defender’s phishing detection and its ability to protect against ransomware. Additionally, the cybersecurity testing agency SE Labs gave Microsoft Defender a protection accuracy rating of 93 percent, which falls short of the 100 percent rating achieved by some paid competitors. While Windows Security is considered adequate for a personal computer, experts suggest that a third-party antivirus remains necessary for those handling sensitive work on Windows 11.

News.Az