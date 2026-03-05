Yandex metrika counter

Military plane crash kills 2, injures 4 in N. Algeria

Military plane crash kills 2, injures 4 in N. Algeria
Source: Xinhua

Two people were killed and four others injured when a military plane crashed on Thursday at the military airbase of Boufarik in northern Algeria, authorities said in a statement.

According to the Algerian Ministry of National Defense, the accident occurred when the aircraft crashed immediately after taking off from the base's runway for a scheduled mission, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

The aircraft was carrying a crew of six military personnel, including two deceased officers from the Algerian People's National Army, while the four other members sustained injuries of varying severity.

The injured were transported to a hospital for treatment. 


