Military plane crash kills 2, injures 4 in N. Algeria

+ ↺ − 16 px

Two people were killed and four others injured when a military plane crashed on Thursday at the military airbase of Boufarik in northern Algeria, authorities said in a statement.

According to the Algerian Ministry of National Defense, the accident occurred when the aircraft crashed immediately after taking off from the base's runway for a scheduled mission, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

RECOMMENDED STORIES US F-15 reportedly shot down over southern Iran

6 killed, 15 injured in truck-bus collision in Algeria

President Aliyev meets Russian Deputy PM to discuss regional cooperation

Several US warplanes crash in Kuwait

The aircraft was carrying a crew of six military personnel, including two deceased officers from the Algerian People's National Army, while the four other members sustained injuries of varying severity.

The injured were transported to a hospital for treatment.

News.Az