France authorizes US use of Middle East bases

The French military said on Thursday that the country has temporarily authorized the presence of US aircraft at some of its bases in the Middle East.

“As part of our relations with the United States, the presence of their aircraft has been temporarily authorized on our bases in the region,” a spokeswoman for the French military general staff said, News.Az reports, citing French media.

The spokeswoman added that the aircraft are contributing to the protection of partners in the Gulf amid the ongoing escalation.

France has an airbase in the United Arab Emirates and aircraft stationed in Jordan, as well as an airbase just outside the region in Djibouti.

French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday said US-Israel military operations in Iran since Saturday had been conducted "outside international law." But he placed primary blame on the Islamic Republic for the conflict that has since spread to other parts of the Middle East.

