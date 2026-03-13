U.S. KC-135 refueling plane crashes in Iraq

At least five crew members were aboard the aircraft that went down, a US official announced, News.Az reports, citing CNN.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) said rescue operations were underway but did not confirm whether any service members were injured or killed.

“The incident occurred in friendly airspace during Operation Epic Fury, and rescue efforts are ongoing,” CENTCOM said in a statement, referring to the name used by the Pentagon for US operations against Iran.

The statement added that two aircraft were involved in the incident. One tanker crashed in western Iraq, while the second aircraft landed safely.

CENTCOM also stressed that the crash was not the result of hostile or friendly fire.

The release said more information would become available as “the situation develops” and asked for patience as more details were gathered “to provide clarity for the families of service members.”

A KC-135 flight crew typically includes three to four service members, according to the Air Force: a pilot, a copilot and a boom operator, the person who refuels other aircraft mid-air. Some missions require navigators in the crew as well, an Air Force fact sheet said.

The jets can also be configured to carry cargo and medical patients.

The Air Force did not say what specific mission the jets involved in Thursday’s incident were performing.