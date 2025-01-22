Military plane crashes in Iran
Photo: Mehr news agency
An Iranian military plane reportedly crashed in the western part of the country on Wednesday.Hamedan governor's political and security deputy announced on Wednesday that a military plane crashed in Kabudarahang city of Hamadan province, News.Az reports, citing Iranian media.
"Fortunately, the pilots saved themselves before the crash," the official said.
2 pilots suffered minor injuries and were taken to medical centers, informed sources said.
According to the reports, the incident happened around 10:30 am today.
Kabudarahang city is located in the northwest, 60 km from the center of Hamadan province.