Military plane crashes in Iran

An Iranian military plane reportedly crashed in the western part of the country on Wednesday.

Hamedan governor's political and security deputy announced on Wednesday that a military plane crashed in Kabudarahang city of Hamadan province, News.Az reports, citing Iranian media. "Fortunately, the pilots saved themselves before the crash," the official said.2 pilots suffered minor injuries and were taken to medical centers, informed sources said.According to the reports, the incident happened around 10:30 am today.Kabudarahang city is located in the northwest, 60 km from the center of Hamadan province.

