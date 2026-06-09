Russia's FSB thwarts prison terror plot in Ulyanovsk

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The Federal Security Service (FSB) and the Federal Penitentiary Service of Russia have thwarted a terrorist attack at a penitentiary in the Ulyanovsk Region plotted by a convicted supporter of a terrorist organization ahead of the Eid al-Adha festival, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

"A terror plot by a supporter of an international organization, banned in Russia, has been foiled by the Federal Security Service jointly with Russia’s Federal Penitentiary Service at a penitentiary in the Ulyanovsk Region," the FSB said.

According to it, a convict, born in 1985, was planning to kill penitentiary officials during a Muslim festival.

The FSB noted that the convict, "driven by religious hatred and enmity, attempted to undermine the foundations of traditional Islam on the eve of the important Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha."

A criminal case has been opened.

According to the Federal Penitentiary Service, the plotter has been isolated in another facility.

News.Az