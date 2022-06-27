Military situation in south-east of Ukraine remains "very difficult" - UK PM

+ ↺ − 16 px

"The situation in the east, in the south-east of Ukraine, remains very difficult, but the Ukrainians have shown that they have incredible ability to push back and change the military position," said UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson while speaking at the G7 summit in Germany, News.az reports citing The Telegraph.

"What has really struck me in the last couple of days is the amazing consistency of our resolve and the continuing unity of the G7. That has certainly shone through in the conversation in the last couple of days," noted Johnson.

