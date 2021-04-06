Military-technical cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey 'aimed at the future' - Turkish expert

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Ilham Aliyev declared earlier that the Azerbaijani army will develop following the Turkish model. In this sense, the launched joint military exercises are not just exercises but multilateral cooperation that is extremely important now.

Turkish military expert Abdullah Ağar expressed the due opinion in an exclusive interview with News.Az while commenting on the joint tactical-special exercises of signal troops with the participation of Azerbaijani and Turkish servicemen to practice the task of organizing a unified communications system.

According to him, all aspects of military affairs are being processed in these exercises.

"The experience gained during the combat operations will help us a lot here. It will allow us to further consolidate the strengths of the army and eliminate weaknesses. And from the geopolitical point of view, cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey, particularly in the military-technical sphere, is aimed at the future," he said.

