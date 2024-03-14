Military training aircraft crashes in central Türkiye

+ ↺ − 16 px

A military training aircraft crashed in central Türkiye on Thursday, News.Az reports.

The aircraft crashed in the Konya province for reasons yet unknown.

A large number of health and firefighting teams were dispatched to the region.

It was learned that the pilot parachuted out of the plane before it crashed.

According to Konya Governor Vahdettin Ozkan, a worker using a construction machine in the construction site area where the aircraft crashed died.

News.Az