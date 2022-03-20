Military unit of Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry inaugurated in Sugovushan

+ ↺ − 16 px

A military unit of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan has been inugurated in Sugovushan settlement, Tartar district, News.az reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Victorious Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended the inauguration.

Minister of Defense Colonel General Zakir Hasanov reported to the head of state.

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva first watched the combat equipment lined up in a row.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces was informed of the conditions created in the military unit.

The President and the First Lady viewed conditions created at the military unit’s canteen.

All conditions were created here for the servicemen for conducting their services at a high level.

News.az

News.Az