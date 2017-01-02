Cameroonians found dead in Baku played for amateur football club: report

+ ↺ − 16 px

Five Cameroonian nationals were found dead in an apartment in Baku Jan. 1.



The investigation revealed that the Cameroonians – Njonyoh Nans Ekum, Nzemele Ezzambe Linus, Nikbenti Nombiye Leves, Senan Nike and Taken Pau Ata died from carbon monoxide poisoning in an apartment they had been renting in Baku.



It’s reported that Pau Taken, Nikbenti Nombiye Leves and Nzemele Ezzambe played for SabunchuSpor FC which takes part in an amateur football championship organized among villages and settlements of Baku.



According to information, Senan Nike was also a player of SabunchuSpor, but he was later removed from the club.

