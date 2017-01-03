MFA: Armenian leadership trying to prevent progress in negotiation process

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Armenia was going to commit a large-scale military provocation on the border, but the vigilance of Azerbaijani soldiers thwarted their offensive plans.”

Though the challenges of several strong forces in Armenia's political, social and Diaspora circles for the soonest peaceful solution of the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict are positive steps, the Armenian political and military leadership, by all means, is still trying to prevent progress in the negotiation process.

Spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Hikmat Hajiyev told APA the aforesaid while commenting on the statements made by Armenia’s political, social and Diaspora circles, Armenian leadership and foreign minister regarding the settlement of the conflict.

Hajiyev said that the Armenian leadership doesn’t aim to ensure a solution to the conflict and peace in the region, and Armenia’s participation in negotiations aims at imitation. The Armenian leadership is pursuing policy that serves to maintain the current status-quo which is based on occupation and aggression against Azerbaijan. Though the international community, as well as the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs demands the withdrawal of Armenian troops from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, Armenia ignores it and resorts to new provocations to avoid such a fundamental issue which is the basis of settlement of the conflict.

The foreign ministry spokesperson stressed that the latest military provocation committed by Armenia on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border is the next dangerous adventure of official Yerevan. Armenia’s efforts to hide behind the Collective Security Treaty Organization and involve it in the conflict pose a serious threat to the regional peace and security, and the talks mediated by the OSCE Minsk group co-chairs to resolve the conflict.

Armenia’s immediate propaganda of misinformation about this border incident, statements which refute one another, former Secretary General of CSTO Nikolai Bordyuzha’s hasty and irresponsible statement once again reveals that this dangerous adventure was realized on the basis of a pre-planned scenario. The scenario, as if, resembles the incidents occurred on frontline on April 2016 with the provocation and incitement of Armenia, and Sumgayit events committed in 1988.

Probably, Armenia was going to commit a large-scale military provocation on the border, but the vigilance of Azerbaijani soldiers thwarted their offensive plans. Official Yerevan, which took the body of Azerbaijani soldier Chingiz Gurbanov, who was killed while preventing this provocation, to Armenian side, aims to use this for misinformation. Therefore, in spite of appeals made through the international organizations, Armenia is still rejecting to give Chingiz Gurbanov’s body back roughly violating requirements of Geneva Convention.

Instead of such adventures, Armenia should take constructive steps towards peaceful settlement of the conflict by obeying challenges of sober-minded people in Armenian society and requirements of international community. The sooner Armenia’s military-political leadership perceives this reality and withdraws troops from Azerbaijan’s territories, the sooner peace and stability will be ensured in the region and Armenian people will benefit from new regional cooperation opportunities.

