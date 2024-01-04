Military vehicle accident in Lachin claims lives of Azerbaijani servicemen

Military vehicle accident in Lachin claims lives of Azerbaijani servicemen

A military vehicle accident on January 4 in Lachin district claimed the lives of Azerbaijani servicemen Hasan Ismayilov and Sakhavat Akhundov, Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told News.az reports.

“The Ministry of Defense expresses deep condolences to the families and relatives of the victims," the ministry said.

The incident is being investigated.

News.Az