Militia attacks kill at least 60 in Sudan displacement camp

+ ↺ − 16 px

Militia drone and artillery strikes have killed at least 60 people at a displacement shelter in the besieged city of El Fasher in western Sudan, according to a local activist group.

The Resistance Committee for El Fasher said the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group hit the Dar al-Arqam displacement centre, which is in the grounds of a university, News.Az reports citing The Guardian.

Bodies remained trapped in the rubble, the committee said in a statement, describing it as a “massacre” and calling on the international community to intervene. It said in a later statement that the shelter had been hit twice by drones and eight times by artillery shells on Friday and Saturday.

“Children, women and the elderly were killed in cold blood, and many were completely burned,” said the committee, which is part of a group of activists who coordinate aid and document abuses in the Sudan conflict.

“The situation has gone beyond disaster and genocide inside the city, and the world remains silent.”

The RSF has been fighting the Sudanese Armed Forces in a civil war since April 2023. Its militants have put El Fasher under siege for more than 500 days, and families there are starving.

El Fasher – home to 400,000 people – is the last state capital in the region of Darfur that has not been taken by the RSF. It has become a strategic front in the war as the paramilitaries attempt to consolidate control in the west.

News.Az