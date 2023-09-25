Milli Majlis holds public hearing on return to Western Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament) is hosting a public hearing on "Return to Western Azerbaijan: Legal Aspects", News.Az reports.

The event is organized by the parliamentary Committee on Legal Policy and State Building.

The mass expulsion of Azerbaijanis from their ancestral lands (present-day Armenia), legal aspects of return to Western Azerbaijan, legal assessment of crimes committed by Armenians, and other issues are discussed at the event.

The event is attended by MPs, members of the Western Azerbaijan Community, representatives of law enforcement bodies, scientists and legal researchers, representatives of civil society, and experts.





News.Az