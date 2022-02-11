Milli Majlis reveals agenda of next meeting

+ ↺ − 16 px

The agenda of the regular meeting of the spring session of Azerbaijan's Parliament, which will be held on February 15, has been unveiled, News.Az reports.

It covers the following issues:

1. Draft law "On approval of a cooperation agreement between the governments of Azerbaijan and Turkey on food security."

2. Draft law "On approval of an agreement between the governments of Azerbaijan and Spain on the exchange and mutual protection of confidential information."

3. Bill amending the law "On health insurance".

4. Draft law on amendments to the law "On the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan" (second reading).

5. Bill amending the law "On gas supply" (second reading).

6. Draft law on amendments to the Code of Administrative Offenses (second reading).

7. Bill amending the law "On freedom of religion" (second reading).

8. Draft Law on Amendments to the Constitutional Law "On Normative Legal Acts" (first reading).

9. Bill "On partial amendment to the administrative-territorial division of Ganja city" (first reading).

10. Bill on amendments to the "List of municipalities in Azerbaijan", attached to the law "On territories and lands of municipalities" (first reading).

11. Draft law on amendments to the Urban Planning and Construction Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan (first reading).

