Mine contamination hinders realization of multilateral projects in liberated Azerbaijani territories: Deputy minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

The contamination of the liberated Azerbaijani territories with landmines is delaying the implementation of multilateral projects there, the country’s deputy minister of economy said on Tuesday.

Deputy Minister of Economy Sahib Mammadov made the remarks at the 3rd Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Dialogue themed “Outcomes of the Global SDG Summit 2023 and the role of the Supreme Audit Institutions in the implementation of the SDGs” in Baku, News.Az reports.

He described the mine factor as the major obstacle to the rehabilitation of these areas. He also highlighted President Ilham Aliyev’s proposal to add the demining activity as the 18th SDG in the 2030 UN agenda for sustainable development, adding that the 18th SDG project had been drafted and presented to the local and international public.

“The relevant project will include 5 targets and 15 indicators,” Mammadov added.

News.Az