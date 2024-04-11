Azerbaijan handed over internationally wanted person to Kazakhstan - Prosecutor General's Office

+ ↺ − 16 px

A foreign citizen serving a sentence in Azerbaijan has been extradited to his country, according to the Prosecutor General's Office of the Republic of Azerbaijan, News.az reports.

In accordance with the requirements of the Convention dated 07.10.2002 "On legal assistance and legal relations in civil, family and criminal cases", and based on the petition of the General Prosecutor's Office of the Republic of Kazakhstan, a decision was made by the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan to hand over Rinat Gabitov Tursuntayevich, a citizen of said country serving a sentence in the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan, to Kazakhstan for 3 months.

On April 10, Rinat Gabitov was handed over to the officials of the authorities of the Republic of Kazakhstan, accompanied by a special convoy of the Penitentiary Service of the Ministry of Justice.





