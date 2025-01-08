Mined toy defused at airport: Chisinau police

+ ↺ − 16 px

Airport staff in Chisinau defused an explosive device in the shape of a toy car found in one of the parcels, the border police said, News.az reports citing Lenta.Ru .

"Border police and customs officers, while processing mail at the Chisinau International Airport, discovered an object similar to a toy car, which was perceived as an explosive device," the statement said.After the suspicious object was discovered, bomb disposal experts were called to the scene, who managed to defused it. After that, the airport continued to operate as usual.Earlier, London police detained 43-year-old Daniel Palmer for a false report of a bomb threat against the US embassy. It is noted that the report of a bomb threat against the embassy was received on November 22. At the same time, suspicious objects were found at Gatwick Airport and Euston Station.

News.Az