Minister: Azerbaijan invested $1.2B in Switzerland

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Shahin Mustafayev has today received that Ambassador of Switzerland to Azerbaijan, Philip Stalder.

According to the Ministry, Mustafayev spoke about relations between Azerbaijan and Switzerland and stressed that President Ilham Aliyev attaches importance to expansion of cooperation between the two countries.

‘Meetings of Joint Commissions between Azerbaijan and Switzerland on trade and economic cooperation, business forums are held, and expansion of economic cooperation is discussed. Currently, 71 Swiss companies operate in Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan invested $1.2 billion in Switzerland. Trade turnover between our countries increased by 40 percent to $240 million in 2017’.

Underlining Azerbaijan’s position on Armenia-Azerbaijan, the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, Mustafayev said that illegal operation of Swiss companies in the occupied territories is unacceptable.

Ambassador Philip Stalder said his country is interested in Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, One Belt, One Road project.

News.Az

News.Az