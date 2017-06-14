Minister: Azerbaijan invested $3.4B in Georgia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Shahin Mustafayev has met with delegation led by Georgian Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Giorgi Gakha

According to ministry, Mustafayev noted that the two countries have signed more than 100 documents, including 50 about economic field: Nearly 280 Georgian companies registered in Azerbaijan, more than 200 Azerbaijani companies in Georgia. Georgia invested $72 million in Azerbaijan’s economy, Azerbaijan invested $3.4 billion in Georgia. Azerbaijan has been ranking at 1st for volume of investments for several years”.



Mustafayev informed about reforms, diversification of non-oil sector, works carried out for promotion of investments and export.



Giorgi Gakharia spoke about business and investment environment of his country. He appreciated Azerbaijan’s making investment in Georgia. The Georgian minister said there is potential for extension of economic cooperation.



They also discussed different cooperation in fields of economy, including energy BTK project, increase of transit transportation and application of single tariff in this field, agriculture, trade, investment, ICT and etc.



They also exchanged opinions about joint presentation transit opportunities of Azerbaijan and Georgia in China, extension of trade, agriculture, ICT< tourism, use of Azerbaijani satellites, organization of Azerbaijan-Georgia-Iran forum in Ganja and other issues.

News.Az

News.Az