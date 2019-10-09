Minister comments on Russia’s proposal to build nuclear power plant in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan is considering Russia’s proposal for the construction of a nuclear power plant, but for now it’s impossible to say anything specific regarding this p

Shahbazov was speaking at the 16th meeting of the Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation in Baku.

Following the latest meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, CEO of Russia’s Rosatom State Atomic Energy Corporation Alexey Likhachev said that Russia is offering to build a nuclear power plant in Azerbaijan.

Likhachev added that Russia offers Azerbaijan to build a powerful plant.

News.Az

