Minister: Pakistan ready to supply Azerbaijan with defense industry products

+ ↺ − 16 px

Pakistan is ready to supply the Azerbaijani army with the necessary products of the defense industry, the Federal Defense Production Minister of Pakistan Zubaida Jalal Khan said at a meeting with Azerbaijani Ambassador to Pakistan Ali Alizade, the Embassy said in a message.

During the meeting, both sides expressed satisfaction with the cooperation between Azerbaijan and Pakistan in the defense industry, exchanged views on the continuation of joint projects in this sector, participation in exhibitions held in both countries, exchange of experience, scientific cooperation, joint visits, and joint ventures.

The minister noted that Pakistan is interested in further strengthening cooperation in the defense industry and is ready to supply the Azerbaijani army with the necessary products of the defense industry.

Jalal Khan also noted that the Azerbaijani side was invited to participate in the international defense exhibition, IDEAS 2018, in Pakistan, which will be held on November 27-30, and stressed that she is expecting the Azerbaijani delegation to participate in the exhibition.

News.Az

News.Az