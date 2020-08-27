Minister: There is a proposal to resume the activity of kindergartens from September 15

"Kindergartens and preschool education are a factor affecting working mothers."

Minister of Education Emin Amrullayev made the due remark at a press conference on organizing the activities of educational institutions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to him, there is a proposal to resume the activities of kindergartens from September 15:

“Kindergartens should be opened first of all in areas with a low level of the spread of the virus. If the situation deteriorates by October, we will propose a phased opening of kindergartens."

News.Az