Missile attack targets US military base in eastern Syria

A US military base near the Conoco gas field in Deir ez-Zor, eastern Syria, was reportedly struck by a missile.

Details on casualties and damage remain unclear, but witnesses reported hearing explosions in the area, News.Az reports, citing Al Mayadeen TV channel. In response, the US-led international anti-terror coalition conducted airstrikes on nearby villages controlled by Syrian government forces.The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), a Kurdish-led coalition supported by the US, currently control significant portions of the eastern provinces of al-Hassakah, Deir ez-Zor, and Raqqa. Since 2015, the US has established nine military bases in this region.The missile attacks on US bases have intensified recently, linked to the ongoing conflict in Gaza, with Shiite units demanding an end to US military support for Israel.

News.Az