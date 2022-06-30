Missile kills 10 in Odesa after Ukraine retakes Snake Island

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Russian missile strike in Ukraine's southern port of Odesa early on Friday killed at least 10 people, a regional official said, a day after Ukraine drove Russian forces from the strategic Black Sea outpost of Snake Island, News.az reports citing UNIAN.

Earlier reports said six people had died in the night-time strike on a residential building, including three children.

"The number of dead as a result of a strike on a multi-story apartment building has now risen to 10," Serhiy Bratchuk, spokesperson for the Odesa regional administration said on his Telegram channel.

News.Az