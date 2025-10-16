Mississippi executes Charles Crawford for 1993 rape and murder

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Mississippi man, Charles Crawford, 59, was executed on Wednesday for the 1993 kidnapping, rape, and murder of 20-year-old community college student Kristy Ray. Crawford had spent over 30 years on death row.

He was pronounced dead at 6:15 p.m. at the Mississippi State Penitentiary in Parchman following a lethal injection, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

In his final statement, Crawford addressed both his family and Ray’s family, saying:

“To my family, I love you. I'm at peace. I've got God's peace. I'll be in heaven.”

“To the victim's family, true closure and true peace, you cannot reach that without God.”

The gurney used for lethal injections sits in a small cinder block building. AP

Crawford abducted Kristy Ray from her parents’ home in Tippah County, northern Mississippi, on January 29, 1993. A ransom note was left at the home, and a separate note was found in the attic of Crawford’s former father-in-law. He was arrested a day later, claiming he had blacked out and could not recall committing the murder.

At the time of the arrest, Crawford was also facing trial for a 1991 assault and rape of a 17-year-old, as well as assaulting her friend with a hammer. He was convicted in both cases. The prior rape conviction was deemed an aggravating circumstance, contributing to his death sentence.

Over the past three decades, Crawford tried unsuccessfully to overturn his death sentence. His lawyers argued that they admitted his guilt at trial against his wishes and pursued an insanity defense, potentially violating his Sixth Amendment rights.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor, joined by Justices Kagan and Jackson, dissented from the Supreme Court’s refusal to halt the execution, citing a 2018 ruling that lawyers cannot override a defendant’s explicit decision not to admit guilt. However, the Court has not clarified whether that ruling applies retroactively.

The Mississippi Supreme Court dismissed the appeal, stating that Crawford should have raised the argument sooner.

The execution began at 6:01 p.m., and Crawford was declared unconscious five minutes later. He was pronounced dead at 6:15 p.m. This was the third U.S. execution in two days, following lethal injections in Florida and Missouri.

So far in 2025, 38 men have been executed in the United States. Six more executions are scheduled, including Richard Djerf in Arizona, convicted of killing four family members over 30 years ago.

Crawford was described by prison officials as a respected and uplifting presence on death row, advocating for other inmates and maintaining close family and spiritual ties.

